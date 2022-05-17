Vodafone Idea Deployed Additional Spectrum for Boosting Indoor Coverage

Vodafone Idea (Vi) customers living in Delhi will now get a faster and better overall 4G network experience. The telco has deployed an additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz and 900 MHz bands in the national capital, New Delhi. Over 8400 sites have received the support of additional spectrum to provide better network services to customers, Vi shared with TelecomTalk.

The telco has leveraged Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology to optimise the 4G spectrum and offer better internet speeds. Vodafone Idea is claiming that the indoor network experience for consumers living in New Delhi will go up considerably after this.

Areas such as airport road, Karol Bagh, Vasant Kunj, Cyber City, MG Road, Connaught Place, Faridabad Sector 16, 21, Delhi cant, Sarita Vihar, Vikas Marg, Noida City Centre, and more places will see better connectivity experience.

Vodafone Idea Has Added Almost 700 Sites Since Pandemic

The telco said that it has added almost 700 4G sites since the pandemic in Delhi and NCR. The telco further shared with TelecomTalk that it has nearly deployed nearly 2400 ma-MIMO installations and 2300 small cells in Delhi and NCR.

Vi said that its users in the commercial and residential areas in the circle are experiencing enhanced data and voice experience even at the high population pockets.

Vi has not been able to add new users to its overall customer base for a very long-time now. The telco has been often looked down upon because of its inferior network performance compared to Airtel and Jio.

Vodafone Idea is changing things though and is trying to bring its users the best network experience in New Delhi. The telco is short of capital to raise current capex levels. In the future, hopefully, Vi can bring its customers superior network experience in all areas of the country. But for that to happen, the telco needs a steady cash flow and momentum for adding new users.