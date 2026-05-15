Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) is preparing for a fresh round of promoter-led capital infusion, with non-executive chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla expected to spearhead the exercise, according to a Moneycontrol report by Deborshi Chaki and Danish Khan dated May 13, 2026, citing sources familiar with the matter. The proposed infusion comes as the telecom operator continues discussions with lenders for a large debt package aimed at funding network expansion and operational requirements.
Birla’s Return as Chairman Strengthens Fundraising Push
The development follows Birla’s recent appointment as non-executive chairman after the government’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) relief package. Sources reportedly said Birla’s return as non-executive chairman, following the recent adjusted gross revenue (AGR) relief, is aligned with ongoing lender negotiations and intended to provide additional comfort to banks. Last week, Vodafone Idea appointed Birla as non-executive chairman, replacing Ravinder Takkar, who has been redesignated as non-executive vice chairman.
Board to Consider Equity Raise and Warrants
In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, Vodafone Idea said its board would meet on May 16 to consider raising funds through the issue of equity shares and/or warrants on a preferential basis. According to the report, sources indicated that the proposed equity raise is aimed at reinforcing investor and lender confidence amid the company’s broader fundraising plans.
“The expectation in the market is that this may not be a very large capital raise. It could be more of a confidence-building exercise aimed at reassuring lenders and investors, especially after Kumar Mangalam Birla took over as non-executive chairman,” an unnamed industry analyst was quoted as saying in the report.
Rs 95,000 Crore Funding Gap Remains Key Challenge
The analyst noted that Vodafone Idea’s primary challenge remains its significant funding requirement. “The company needs nearly Rs 95,000 crore, including around Rs 45,000 crore for capital expenditure alone, apart from spectrum liabilities and bank debt obligations. Against this, annual cash generation is still limited, creating a large funding gap that lenders remain concerned about,” he reportedly said.
Promoters — the Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group — have infused capital into Vodafone Idea multiple times since the 2018 merger to support operations, spectrum payments, network expansion and debt servicing. In March 2022, the promoters committed around Rs 4,500 crore through a preferential equity infusion, with Vodafone Group entities contributing approximately Rs 3,375 crore and Aditya Birla Group entities investing around Rs 1,125 crore. The Aditya Birla Group later infused an additional Rs 2,075 crore in 2024.
Banks and SBI-Led Consortium Evaluate Debt Package
Vodafone Idea is currently in talks with a consortium led by State Bank of India to raise nearly Rs 25,000 crore in debt, along with Rs 10,000 crore in letter of credit facilities for the procurement of 4G and 5G network equipment. Discussions accelerated after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) provided relief on the company’s AGR dues, easing near-term cash flow pressures. Lenders are also evaluating Vodafone Idea’s repayment roadmap and earnings outlook before extending fresh loans.
The renewed discussions follow the DoT’s decision to finalise Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues at Rs 64,046 crore, lower than the earlier estimate of Rs 87,695 crore, while deferring a substantial portion of payments to FY36–41. The relief package, announced on April 30, marked the second major government intervention for the debt-laden telecom operator after a similar measure in December.
Continued Promoter Support Since 2018 Merger
According to the report, despite improved lender sentiment following the AGR relief, banks remain cautious over Vodafone Idea’s substantial spectrum liabilities. As of December-end, the company’s spectrum dues stood at around Rs 1.25 lakh crore, with nearly Rs 49,000 crore payable over the next three years. The telecom operator’s bank debt currently stands at approximately Rs 4,400 crore, including Rs 3,300 crore raised through non-convertible debentures via a subsidiary.
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