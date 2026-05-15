Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) is preparing for a fresh round of promoter-led capital infusion, with non-executive chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla expected to spearhead the exercise, according to a Moneycontrol report by Deborshi Chaki and Danish Khan dated May 13, 2026, citing sources familiar with the matter. The proposed infusion comes as the telecom operator continues discussions with lenders for a large debt package aimed at funding network expansion and operational requirements.

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Birla’s Return as Chairman Strengthens Fundraising Push

The development follows Birla’s recent appointment as non-executive chairman after the government’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) relief package. Sources reportedly said Birla’s return as non-executive chairman, following the recent adjusted gross revenue (AGR) relief, is aligned with ongoing lender negotiations and intended to provide additional comfort to banks. Last week, Vodafone Idea appointed Birla as non-executive chairman, replacing Ravinder Takkar, who has been redesignated as non-executive vice chairman.

Board to Consider Equity Raise and Warrants

In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, Vodafone Idea said its board would meet on May 16 to consider raising funds through the issue of equity shares and/or warrants on a preferential basis. According to the report, sources indicated that the proposed equity raise is aimed at reinforcing investor and lender confidence amid the company’s broader fundraising plans.

“The expectation in the market is that this may not be a very large capital raise. It could be more of a confidence-building exercise aimed at reassuring lenders and investors, especially after Kumar Mangalam Birla took over as non-executive chairman,” an unnamed industry analyst was quoted as saying in the report.

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