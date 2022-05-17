Jio, Airtel and BSNL Have Similarly Priced 100 Mbps Broadband Plans But With Different Benefits

Three of the most prominent service providers in the country – Jio, Airtel and BSNL offer a variety of plans for their subscribers. Some of the broadband plans from these internet service providers (ISPs) are in fact priced similarly. What sets them apart are the differences in plan benefits and details. Mentioned in the article are the 100 Mbps broadband plans offered by Jio, Airtel and BSNL that have different benefits despite the similar price tag.

JioFiber 100 Mbps Plans

One of India’s most reliable service providers, JioFiber offers a 100 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 699 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 100 Mbps with this plan. The efficient services and reliable connectivity offered by JioFiber make it one of the preferable options to choose from.

The ‘Standard’ Pack from Airtel

Airtel Xstream Fiber can provide high-speed internet up to 1 Gbps, however, the telco offers some comparatively affordable plans with effective internet speed. Fibre Optic internet connection Airtel allows one of the fastest broadband connections and is highly reliable. Users can get access to the ‘Standard’ pack which provides 100 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 799 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan.

100 Mbps Broadband Plans from BSNL

The state-owned telco BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides exciting plans for its users who want to opt for 100 Mbps of internet speed. BSNL actually offers two 100 Mbps plans namely, SuperStar Premium-1 and Fibre Value plan. SuperStar Premium-1 and Fibre Value plans provide 100 Mbps of internet speed at the cost of Rs 749 and Rs 799 per month respectively. FUP data limit set on the SuperStar Premium-1 plan is 1000GB whereas on the Fibre Value plan is 3300GB. It is to be kept in mind that all these packs are exclusive of GST and customers can also get an annual 100 Mbps pack for Rs 9,588. The SuperStar Premium-1 plan also comes with access to a few OTT platforms.