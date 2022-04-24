JioFiber Base Broadband Plan Becomes a Good Deal With Entertainment Plan Extension

JioFiber recently introduced two new extension entertainment options to the base broadband plans. These extensions, aka Entertainment plans, are only available for people who are subscribed to the postpaid JioFiber service. Because of these extensions, now users can get OTT (over-the-top) subscriptions with entry-level broadband plans. This is not something that users will get from the other internet service providers (ISPs).

Why Entertainment Plans With JioFiber Are a Good Thing

Until now, if users wanted to go for OTT bundled broadband plans, they would have to spend upwards of Rs 1000 per month at least (without taxes). This is the case with almost every ISP’s offerings.

But with the Entertainment plans, now a user going for the base 30 Mbps broadband plan from JioFiber will also be able to get OTT subscriptions. Further, people on the 100 Mbps broadband plan from JioFiber can also get the Entertainment plans.

What are the Entertainment Plans We are Talking About?

So Jio recently announced the arrival of Entertainment plans with the postpaid JioFiber services. Users can now subscribe to the 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps plans and then also purchase the Entertainment plans to get OTT subscriptions.

There are two Entertainment plans offered by JioFiber. The base is an Entertainment plan for Rs 100, and the other one is the Entertainment Plus plan for Rs 200.

With the base Entertainment plan, users will get subscriptions to six OTT platforms — Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, Universal+, JioCinema, and ALT Balaji.

With the Entertainment Plus plan, users will get a subscription to fourteen OTT platforms, including the six mentioned above, along with Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Hoichoi, Voot, and Voot Kids, Discovery+, and SunNxt.

These plans give JioFiber users going for entry-level broadband plans and also the power to get subscriptions to OTT platforms. Further, JioFiber will also offer Jio Set-Top Box (STB) at no extra cost to the consumers going for the postpaid plans along with the Entertainment plans.