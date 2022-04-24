Micromax In 2c Launch Date Officially Confirmed for April 26 – Check Specifications

The smartphone manufacturer Micromax which recently made its comeback in the Indian markets is gearing up for the launch of another budget smartphone. The brand is working on introducing a new Micromax In 2c handset. The device will be launched as a successor to Micromax In 2b. In a new development, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be launched in India on April 26. Moreover, the landing page for the device is now live on Flipkart just days ahead of the launch.

The support page on Flipkart for Micromax In 2c reveals a few design details and confirms some specs too. It is visible that the smartphone will be launched with a waterdrop notch display of 6.52 inches. The device comes with a thick chin and features a dual rear camera setup. In addition to this, the Flipkart page also confirms that the smartphone will be powered by a Unisoc T610 chip and will be backed by a 5000mAh battery unit. It can be seen that the device will be sold in Silver and Brown colours.

Micromax In 2c Specifications

As mentioned above, the upcoming device from Micromax will come with a 6.52-inch LCD display that offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display supports 420nits of peak brightness.

For the camera part, the device comes with a dual rear camera setup headlined by an 8MP camera along with a VGA sensor. The front of the device features a 5MP camera for selfies. The brand has confirmed to feature Unisoc T610 chipset in the upcoming handset just as it did in its predecessor Micromax In 2b.

The processor on the device will be coupled with up to 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage which will be expandable via a microSD card. The device will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. The device will run on the Android 11 operating system. Other notable features include a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack, however, lacks a fingerprint scanner. The device is expected to be priced below Rs 10,000 price mark.