Poco F4 GT Launches on April 26 – Here’s All You Need to Know

The popular Chinese smartphone maker Poco is all set to launch its Poco F4 GT smartphone globally next week. The flagship smartphone from the brand will be launched on April 26 with premium specs, a few of which have already been confirmed by the company. A few teasers of the device suggest that the smartphone will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. The device will be launched via a virtual event which can be streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. Mentioned below are the specifications and pricing details of the upcoming Poco F4 GT.

Poco F4 GT Specs

Talking about the officially confirmed specs of the Poco F4 GT, the device will arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset confirming that it is a flagship device from the brand. The company will feature LiquidCool Technology 3.0 with the Poco F4 GT which does multiple functions. It is responsible for separating two major heat sources in the smartphone – SoC and charging ICs. It includes a dual vapour chamber covering the SoC and charging ICs separately and has a copper block replacing the silicon grease which acts as a heat-conducting medium. It also features aerospace white graphene covering the antennas.

Another key spec of the device that makes it stands out is the massive 120W HyperCharge fast charging solution. The brand claims that the device can be charged fully in about 20 minutes. If Poco F4 GT is indeed a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, it will come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display with a 480Hz touch response.

The smartphone will feature up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For the camera part, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. The front of the smartphone will feature a 20MP selfie camera.

Poco F4 GT Expected Price

Even though the company will officially announce the price for the Poco F4 GT on April 26, since it is a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition we can speculate on the price details. The latter was launched with a starting price of CNY 3,299 which is approximately Rs 39,000.