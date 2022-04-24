Bharti Airtel 4G Data Only Vouchers Start at Rs 19, Are they Worth It

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, offers users 4G data vouchers starting at Rs 19. With these vouchers, users can boost the amount of data they are using daily. If you have a prepaid plan whose FUP (fair-usage-policy) data for the day is exhausted, these 4G data vouchers come in very handy. The good thing is, these vouchers from Airtel are very affordable and start at Rs 19 only. It is worth noting that Jio’s 4G data vouchers start at Rs 15. There’s not that big a difference, but if you are purchasing these vouchers regularly, then Jio’s vouchers might make more sense to you.

Anyway, keeping the focus on what Airtel offers, the base Rs 19 data voucher offers users 1GB of data, and its validity is only one day. So if you don’t use the entire 1GB of data in one day, it will expire.

Let’s take a look at the other vouchers.

Bharti Airtel 4G Data Vouchers Go Up to Rs 301

The company also offers Rs 58, Rs 98, Rs 108, Rs 118, Rs 148, and Rs 301 vouchers. Some of these vouchers also bring over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions.

The Rs 58 voucher comes with 3GB of data, and its validity is the same as the user’s existing prepaid plan.

With the Rs 98 voucher, users get 5GB of data, and its validity is also the same as the user’s existing prepaid plan. Note that apart from the base Rs 19 data voucher (1-day validity), all of the other data vouchers from Airtel have the same validity as the user’s active prepaid plan.

Users get 6GB of data with the Rs 108 voucher along with a free Prime Video Mobile Edition trial along with free Hellotunes.

The Rs 118 voucher ships with 12GB of data which is double what the Rs 108 voucher is offering to the users.

The Rs 148 pack brings 15GB of data to the table along with a free subscription to Xstream Mobile Pack for the users.

Lastly, with the Rs 301 pack, users get 50GB of data with Wynk Music Premium.

These are all the 4G data vouchers offered by Bharti Airtel. If you want to go for more affordable vouchers, check out what Jio is offering.