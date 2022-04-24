Jio, Airtel and Vi: Daily Data Prepaid Plans That Are a Good Deal

A majority of users while choosing their prepaid plans look for offers that provide value for their money. Some users want to go for high-data prepaid plans with added benefits whereas some want to opt for long-term packs and some want affordable options. Mentioned below are the daily data prepaid plans offered by the three major telcos in the country – Jio, Airtel and Vi that offer a good deal for the subscribers.

3GB Daily Data Plans

Jio offers a 3GB/day prepaid plan with a validity period of 28 days at a cost of Rs 601. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. In addition to the daily 3GB data, users also get a total of additional 6GB data as well. This plan as well comes with access to an annual subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile OTT platform as well as a complimentary subscription to a few Jio applications.

The similar 3GB/day plan from Airtel is slightly cheaper than Jio. The telco offers a 3GB/day prepaid plan for a validity period of 28 days at a price tag of Rs 599. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The benefits of this plan are the same as well, as users get access to an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile, a free trial to mobile edition Amazon Prime Video and Wynk Music.

Vi offers a 3GB/day plan at a price tag of Rs 601 for a validity period of 28 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. In addition to the daily 3GB data, users also get a total of additional 16GB data as well. This plan as well comes with access to an annual subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile OTT platform.

84-Day Validity Packs

Jio also provides two 2GB/day long-term plans. The telco offers a plan at Rs 719 that provides 2GB of data per day with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day for 84 days. This plan as well comes with access to Jio applications. On the other hand, Rs 1,066 plan from the telco offers the same benefits but also comes with access to the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform and provides an additional 5GB of data.

Next on the list is actually a 2GB/day long-term prepaid plan from Airtel. The telco provides 2GB data per day for a validity period of 84 days at the price tag of Rs 839. The prepaid plan as well offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with access to a free trial of the mobile edition Amazon Prime Video along with a few other benefits.

Moreover, Airtel offers a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 455 that offers cumulative data of 6GB for a validity period of

84 days along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Just like Airtel, Vi as well provides a prepaid plan with 84 days of validity that isn’t a daily data pack but has a slight price variation in comparison to the other telco. Vi offers a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 459 that offers cumulative data of 6GB for a validity period of 84 days along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day.

Cheap Prepaid Plans from Jio

Talking about the cheaper plans, Jio offers a few 1GB daily data plans that come with short validity periods. The Rs 149 plan offers 1GB data per day for a validity period of 20 days whereas for a price tag of Rs 179 users can get another pack offering 1GB data per day for a validity period of 24 days and the plan also comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Lastly, Jio provides a Rs 209 plan that offers 1GB data per day for a total validity period of 28 days.