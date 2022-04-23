Moto G52 Arriving in India on April 25 – See Specifications, Price and Launch Details

The Lenovo-backed smartphone manufacturer Motorola is all set to launch its new mid-budget device Moto G52 in India on April 25. The handset was recently launched in Europe and is the latest addition to the G-series devices. The smartphone comes as a successor to the Moto G51 handset which was unveiled in select markets including India. Moto G52 is speculated to be priced under Rs 20,000 and will come with features such as a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm chipset and more. Mentioned below are all the details regarding the specifications, price and launch of the upcoming Moto G52.

Moto G52 Specifications

Moto G52 arrives with a 6.6-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The display panel of the device supports a 90Hz refresh rate and has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Moto G52 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset under the hood. Snapdragon 680 is one of the most popular processors in India that features in smartphones such as Redmi Note 11, Realme 9 4G, Redmi 10 and more. The processor is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. The internal storage on the smartphone can be further expanded via a microSD card.

The smartphone runs on Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of MyUX on top of Android. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging out of the box. The device is IP52-rated for water resistance. For the camera part, the Moto G52 features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device will come with a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone also comes with dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

Moto G52 Price and Launch

Moto G52 is expected to be launched in India with a single storage configuration of 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 17,999. The device will be available in black and white colour options. The handset will be launched via a virtual launch event which will be streamed on Motorola’s YouTube channel on April 25 at 12 noon.