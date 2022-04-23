OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Price Revealed Ahead of the April 28 Launch

OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite smartphones are all set to arrive in India on April 28 at a launch event scheduled by the company. Apart from these, the brand has also confirmed the arrival of the OnePlus Nord Buds TWS in the country. OnePlus 10R has been officially confirmed to come in two variants – one with 80W charging support and the other with 150W charging support. Now in a new development, a couple of tipsters have provided intel on the prices of the upcoming OnePlus 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite smartphone.

OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Price

According to a tweet shared by the known tipster Abhishek Yadav, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will arrive with two storage configurations – one with 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 19,999 and the other with 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 21,999.

On the other hand, popular tipster Yogesh Brar has shared the prices for both smartphones. Contrary to the above speculation, Brar has stated that OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 for the two models. The brand is yet to officially announce the prices, however, it seems that the starting price will be kept under Rs 20,000.

The tipster has also shared the pricing for the OnePlus 10R. According to him, the first variant of the smartphone with 8GB + 128GB storage configuration and 80W charging technology will be priced at Rs 38,999. The other variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage with 150W charging tech will be priced at Rs 44,999.

OnePlus 10R Specs

OnePlus 10R will be launched with a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is going to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. Talking about the camera specifications of the smartphone, the OnePlus 10R will feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor along with an 8MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. The front of the device will feature a 16MP selfie snapper. The device will run on Android 12 and will come with support for 150W fast charging tech. The handset will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specs

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will come with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ fluid display with a 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. This confirms the fact that the device will have 5G support. The handset might be backed by a 5000mAh battery and support 33W fast charge technology. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP Omnivision sensor. The device will also feature two secondary cameras – a 2MP macro and a 2MP mono sensor. The front of the device is expected to feature a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.