Excitel’s 200 Mbps Broadband Plan is Quite Cheaper Than What Airtel and BSNL Offer

There are a number of internet service providers (ISPs) in the country which may offer the same broadband plan with different benefits, putting the users in the dilemma of choosing. While popular service providers Airtel offer broadband plans with added benefits of OTT and more, some of the lesser-known ISPs like Excitel actually offer comparatively cheaper broadband plans. In this article, we are going to take a look at the 200 Mbps broadband plans offered by Excitel in comparison to Airtel and BSNL along with pack details.

Excitel’s 200 Mbps Plan

Excitel provides broadband connectivity only with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps or 300 Mbps of internet speed. The 200 Mbps plan from the company is one of the most reasonable plans that offer great value as well. The 200 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags for different durations as well. Excitel provides users with a 200 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 799. Users can also get the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for a monthly cost of Rs 732, Rs 572, Rs 545, Rs 471 and Rs 449 respectively. The plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied.

Entertainment Pack from Airtel

Airtel has been one of the most prominent players in the market when it comes to providing broadband services. Airtel via its Xstream Fiber connection also offers plans with OTT access starting from the ‘Entertainment’ pack which provides 200 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case include subscriptions to OTT platforms including Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar along with Wynk Music. This is also Airtel’s bestselling plan.

200 Mbps Plan From BSNL

The state-owned telco, BSNL via its Bharat Fibre connection offers a Fibre Premium Plus that provides high-speed connectivity speed. Fibre Premium Plus pack from BSNL offers 200 Mbps of speed at a monthly cost of Rs 1,277. The plan offers a 3300GB data limit beyond which the speed reduces to 15 Mbps. Fibre Premium Plus pack from the telco does not offer any OTT subscriptions, however, users can also get a discount of 90% up to Rs 500 on their first month of rent.