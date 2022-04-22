OnePlus 10 Vanilla Model Specifications Surfaces – 150W Charging, Triple Cameras and More

Now that the OnePlus 10 Pro has been unveiled, the brand will introduce its OnePlus 10 sometime later in 2022 which will come as a successor to the OnePlus 9 introduced last year. A new report from Digit India in collaboration with known tipster OnLeaks shares the specification details for the upcoming vanilla OnePlus 10. The flagship smartphone which might be priced somewhere in the range of Rs 50,000 arrives with pretty solid specs. Let’s find out more.

OnePlus 10 Expected Specs

According to the report, the OnePlus 10 base model will come featuring a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that offers support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected that the smartphone will have LTPO 2.0 backplane technology which can adapt the refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz.

The report suggests that OnePlus is currently developing two variants simultaneously – one with Qualcomm chipset and the other with MediaTek chipset. The company is yet to decide which variant will be mass-produced. OnePlus is reportedly working on a variant with a next-gen Qualcomm chipset which is going to be Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ and the other with MediaTek 9000 chipset.

The processor on the device could be paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM along with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will most likely run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12. Talking about the camera module, the OnePlus 10 base model will come featuring a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor along with a 16MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The front of the smartphone could feature a 32MP selfie camera.

The previous iteration – The onePlus 9 came featured a 48MP primary camera, along with 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The device lacked OIS but featured Hasselblad colour calibration which is most likely will be given to OnePlus 10 cameras as well. The smartphone could be backed by a 4800mAh battery with support for massive 150W fast charging support. OnePlus 10 is possibly going to be the first flagship device from the brand without the alert slider.