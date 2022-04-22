Vivo S15 Pro Appears on 3C Certification Site With 66W Fast-Charging Revealed – Check Specifications

The Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is gearing up for the launch of the Vivo S15 series in its domestic market and will be introducing Vivo S15e on April 25. The lineup will also consist of the Vivo S15 base model and Vivo S15 Pro which will arrive later. There is no launch date available for Vivo S15 and Vivo S15 Pro as of now, however, in a new development, Vivo S15 Pro has been spotted at the 3C certification site revealing some details. Let’s find out more.

Vivo S15 Pro 3C Listing and Other Specs

Vivo S15 Pro is a premium smartphone and has made an appearance on the 3C certification site. The listing suggests that the smartphone will come with the model number V2203A. Furthermore, the listing also informs us about the charging details of the handset. Based on the certification site, Vivo S15 Pro will come featuring 66W fast charging out of the box.

Based on the previously shared information, Vivo S15 Pro will come featuring an OLED panel that will carry support for a high refresh rate and the screen of the device will most likely have curved edges. A tipster also revealed that the Vivo S15 Pro model will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and will feature 80W charging support, although the new listing suggests otherwise when it comes to charging tech. Vivo S15 Pro will come with a 50MP primary camera on the back and will have additional features such as NFC, an IR blaster, and a linear motor.

On the other hand, recent the device was spotted at TENAA certification according to which it will come featuring a 6.62-inch display and will have an AMOLED display along with support for a 90Hz or a 120Hz refresh rate support. The device will run on Android 12 out of the box with Origin OS Ocean on top. The listing also suggested that the smartphone will be backed by a 4400mAh battery. TENAA listing also suggests a triple rear camera setup at the back headlined by a 50MP camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Vivo S15 Pro could feature up to 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage.