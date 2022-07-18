Vodafone Idea Continues to Provide Best Voice Calling Experience to Users in June 2022

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, continues to deliver the best voice calling experience to users in 2022. The data comes through the Trai MyCall portal. As per the data, in the month of June 2022, Vodafone Idea outscored Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) in the area of providing the best calling experience.

In June 2022, Bharti Airtel provided the worst voice call quality experience. On a scale of 5 points, Vi scored 4.7, Reliance Jio scored 2.9, BSNL scored 2.8, and Bharti Airtel scored 2.0. Seeing Airtel behind the voice call quality experience delivered by BSNL is quite a shock.

For the entire quarter, Vi has remained the top telecom operator in India when it came to delivering the best voice calling experience to the users.

Reliance Jio Customers Most Active in Giving Feedback

As per the MyCall data, out of the total customer feedback, 63.1% of feedback came from Reliance Jio customers, 25% of feedback came from Vodafone Idea customers, and 7.1% of feedback came from BSNL, and 4.8% feedback came from Airtel.

In the customer feedback data as well, Airtel is at the bottom. The numbers aren’t indicating the reasons. Vodafone Idea users are getting a better indoor calling experience than any other telco’s customers. This is an interesting figure and one that raises a lot of questions around why Airtel and Jio customers aren’t even getting voice call experience even close to what Vi customers are getting.

In the speed department as well, during the same month, as per TRAI MySpeed data, Vodafone Idea delivered the best average upload speeds to the consumers in June 2022. In fact, it has been the same thing for the last several months. Vi is definitely doing a lot of work to improve the customer experience in several parts of India, and the telco’s customer addition rates in multiple circles have been more than its competitors.