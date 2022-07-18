Netflix Will Add These TV Shows and Movies Between July 18 and July 22

Highlights

  • Here are shows and movies you should watch on Netflix in July 2022.
  • Netflix continuously brings new titles.
  • Netflix is going to bring The Gray Man for users later this month.

Netflix

This week, a movie with lots of action makes its Netflix debut. The highly anticipated version of The Gray Man will debut on the streaming service on July 22. The tale centres on Court Gentry, a former CIA agent who became a freelance assassin, and is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel. In addition to Robert Kazinsky and DeObia Oparei, the ensemble cast also includes Netflix Will Add These TV Shows and Movies Between July 18 and July 24

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Julia Butters, Dhanush, Scott Haze, Calla Mulvey, Eme Ikwuakor, Michael Gandolfini, and Sam Lerner.

The final season of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous will debut on July 21. Paul-Mikél Williams portrays Darius, Jenna Ortega portrays Brooklynn, and Ryan Potter plays Kenji in the voice cast. The official summary for the fifth season of the series is, "The arrival of Kenji's father, Mr Kon, renews hope of a rescue for the campers." But as the evil schemes of Mantah Corp. become clearer and one member of the Camp Fam goes rogue, the others are forced to come together if they are to preserve the dinosaurs and return to their homes.

What to Watch on Netflix on July 18, 2022

  • Live is Life – NETFLIX FILM
  • My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along – NETFLIX FAMILY
  • StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2:
  • Learn to Read – NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Too Old for Fairy Tales – NETFLIX FILM

What to Watch on Netflix on July 19, 2022

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak – NETFLIX COMEDY

What to Watch on Netflix on July 20, 2022

  • Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 – NETFLIX SERIES
  • Virgin River: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

What to Watch on Netflix on July 21, 2022

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY

What to Watch on Netflix on July 22, 2022

  • Blown Away: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES.
  • The Gray Man – NETFLIX FILM
  • One Piece: New Episodes

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

