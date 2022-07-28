Tecno Spark 9T with MediaTek Helio G35 Arrives in India

The Tecno Spark 9T has a 6.6-inch display with a waterdrop notch and an FHD+ resolution. It sports a power button-mounted fingerprint scanner on the side. A horizontal camera module and vertical stripes are displayed on the back panel.

  • The Tecno Spark 9T has a 6.6-inch display with a waterdrop notch and an FHD+ resolution.
  • A 2MP portrait sensor, an AI lens, and a 50MP primary sensor make up the package.
  • A special launch price of Rs 9,299 is attached to the Tecno Spark 9T.

Tecno Spark 9T

In India, the Tecno Spark 9T made its launch. Last month, it had its debut in Nigeria. However, the Indian version has a few different features. The most recent model, which debuted earlier this month, is the second Spark 9 series phone to be sold in the nation. Let's examine the smartphone's cost and specifications.

Tecno Spark 9T specifications

When discussing the features of the camera, there is a triple camera is available on the Tecno Spark 9T. A 2MP portrait sensor, an AI lens, and a 50MP primary sensor make up the package. Front-facing selfie camera with 8MP resolution is included.

The Tecno Spark 9T is powered by MediaTek's Helio G35 SoC on the inside. Along with 4GB of RAM, the chipset also has 3GB of virtual memory. The gadget has 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone's 5,000mAh battery pack, which supports 18W rapid charging, will provide the device's power. On top of Android 11, HiOS 7.6 powers the Tecno Spark 9T.

Tecno Spark 9T price

A special launch price of Rs 9,299 is attached to the Tecno Spark 9T. It is available in the colours Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Tahiti Gold. Beginning on August 6, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon.com.

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

