5G Spectrum Auction 2022 Day 3: See What has Happened After 16 Rounds of Bidding

5G spectrum auction 2022's day 3 is finally over. The telcos have been bidding for airwaves for three days now, and over 16 rounds of bidding have been completed. The heaviest bids were received on Day 1 of the spectrum auction. On days 2 and 3, the amount of money flowing to the government slowed down a little. After three days of bidding on the 5G spectrum auction 2022, the telcos, as well as the Adani Group, have cumulatively spent Rs 1,49,623 crore. On day 2, the total money spent by the bidders was Rs 1,49,454 crore. So day 3 was actually a very slow day in terms of bidding.

Reliance Jio is the telco which has bid for the most spectrum in the spectrum auction 2022. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have taken spectrum as per their business strategy. What's interesting here is that all the telcos have purchased spectrum in different patterns. Jio has likely purchased 700 MHz airwaves in 10 MHz quantity PAN-India.

Vodafone Idea, despite spending a lesser amount of money than Airtel and Jio, has still spent Rs 18,400 crore (as per estimation). The strategy for Vodafone Idea is likely going to be along the lines of focusing on the spectrum for its priority circles only. More data should be out by the morning.