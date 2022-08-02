Android 13 Beta Now Available for Google Pixel 6

Recently, the Google Pixel 6a became available for purchase worldwide, including in India. Google began distributing the first OTA update, which included the June security patch for the Pixel mid-range gadget, soon after the product was launched. The Google Pixel 6a is now qualified to participate in the Android 13 beta programme. Earlier this year, Google launched the Android 13 beta programme for the Pixel and a select group of partner devices. As of today, the Pixel smartphones have gotten four iterations of beta updates. The recently released Pixel 6a has now joined the Android 13 beta series. Here is all the information you require if you have the most recent Pixel 6a device and want to check out Android 13

Android 13 Beta for Google Pixel 6a

Android 13 Beta 4.1 is the most recent release of stock Android. A stable version of the newest Android version is typically released by Google in August; thus, the Pixel 6a could only receive one Android 13 beta before moving to the stable version. It's unclear, though, whether Google intends to make available another device beta. Another OTA with the August security patch is anticipated for the Pixel 6a soon. Last week, the Google Pixel 6a went on sale in India. The phone costs Rs 43,999 and has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On transactions made on Flipkart using Axis Bank Credit and Debit Cards, interested purchasers would immediately receive a Rs 4,000 discount.