OnePlus 10T 5G is Going to Launch in 2 Days, What to Expect

OnePlus 10T 5G, a powerful new 5G smartphone from OnePlus is going to launch in multiple markets in two days. The availability is not known, but it shouldn't take a lot of time after the launch. OnePlus has already revealed a lot about the device in the last few days. If you are thinking about purchasing this device when it comes out or just want to know more about it before it launches, you are at the right place. We are compiling everything we know about the OnePlus 10T 5G here for you ahead of the launch of the device.

OnePlus 10T 5G Details Already Known Before Launch

We know that the OnePlus 10T 5G will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC. It will be the first-ever smartphone from OnePlus to feature up to 16GB of RAM. Don't really know what OnePlus is aiming at by doing that, but it might just work if it is priced right. The design details are already out and confirmed by the brand. The OnePlus 10T 5G is going to look a lot like the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. It even comes in the same colours.

We know about the cameras of the device. OnePlus isn't going to be bundling Hasselblad camera for mobile on this smartphone. OnePlus 10T 5G is going to come with a triple-camera setup with a primary 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, users get a 16MP sensor.

The device will feature a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with support for FHD+ resolution. It is not going to come with an alert slider, which is a disappointment for many. OnePlus said that it had to remove the alert slider to make more space inside the device. The device is said to pack a 4800mAh battery with support for 150W fast-charging.

The OnePlus 10T 5G could be priced at Rs 49,999 for the base variant. Thus, the top variant with 16GB of RAM could cost around Rs 60,000. In two days, we will know the official pricing and offers.