Adani Group Now has 5G Spectrum, But Where will It Start

The Adani Group officially ventured into the 5G business when its subsidiary company Adani Data Networks submitted its name as one of the bidders in the 5G spectrum auction. The auctions started in India back on July 26, 2022. The Adani Group has bid for airwaves in the 5G domain only. So, now the company is ready with its resources to provide 5G services. But where will it start? Here's what you need to know.

A couple of days back, Adani Group had secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for providing telecom services in the circle of Gujarat. It is a very big market and a place where the Adani Group has a lot of dominance. This means that the group is most likely going to start by offering services in the Gujarat circle. However, this could also expand very fast to other circles. Or, the Adani Group might just start providing commercial 5G services in any other circle entirely. Nothing is confirmed for now, but the details so far suggest that it will be the Gujarat circle where the company will start with its first step on its 5G journey.

What Kind of Services Will the Adani Group offer to Consumers?

This was confirmed by the Adani Group itself. The subsidiary company, Adani Data Networks, will only be focusing on offering 5G B2B services. This means that the Adani Group will be solely focused on the enterprise side of the business with 5G. The subsidiary company of Adani Enterprises doesn't want to start by offering services to retail consumers, and it also makes sense as the Adani Group doesn't have the necessary infra to offer mobile services all around the country.

But the company has not said that it will never look into offering mobile connectivity services. Maybe in the future, when the group has enough confidence, it will go ahead with 5G network services for retail customers as well.