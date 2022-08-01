Reliance Jio Offering JioFi with Rs 1500 Benefit to Customers

Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom operator, is offering its customers Rs 1,500 cashback when they purchase a JioFi device. Very frankly, it is not a product that would be in heavy demand today. But for some, it can be a pretty useful tool to connect several devices with the same network. JioFi has been in the market for a very long time. But Jio slowly shifted its focus out from marketing the product. That is why you won't get to hear a lot about it. For those of you who don't know about the product at all, it is a Wi-Fi hotspot device that runs on the 4G network of Jio. There's a SIM inside the device, which is of Jio, and you need to recharge that SIM to get data access.

JioFi is Coming with a Cashback Right Now

Jio said that if you are purchasing the JioFi device worth Rs 2,800 today, you will be eligible to get a Rs 1,500 cashback on the purchase. It is more than a 50% cashback on the purchase amount, which can be a pretty cool deal. To purchase the device, Jio said that customers could walk in at any of the nearest Jio retail stores. If you don't know where is the nearest Jio store from your location, you can check it via Jio's official website, or you can download its app. Alternatively, you can also search for the location on Google.

JioFi was a very popular product back when there were a lot of 4G VoLTE devices in the market. But it is not the scenario anymore. You can just create high-speed internet Wi-Fi hotspots directly from your smartphone. JioFi is a pretty small device and can easily fit into your pant's pocket or the bag, and it is also considered a very safe product. Of course, it runs on batteries meaning you will have to ensure that it is charged to use it.

Other telcos also offer their customers a similar product. But JioFi is one of the best options because it is connected to the widely available 4G network of Reliance Jio.