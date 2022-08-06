Realme 9i 5G Launch Date Confirmed for India

Realme 9i 5G will soon be available for purchase. The Realme 9i 5G features 5G network functionality and is undoubtedly an enhanced version of the base model. The device is reportedly said to include a sizable battery and a triple camera arrangement on the back. The new smartphone is referred to as "The 5G Rockstar" in a teaser posted on Twitter by a Chinese business. Realme 9i, a smartphone with triple back cameras and a Snapdragon 680 SoC, was introduced in India in January. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display and Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. The Realme 9i 5G's rear cameras are not mounted on a camera island like the ones on the prior model. The device will launch in India on August 18, 2022.

The Realme 9i, which was released in January, is the smartphone that will soon be available in 5G versions. On the right side of the smartphone is a power button. For further security, Realme has integrated a fingerprint reader within the power button.

The price range for the Realme 9i 5G is between Rs 10,000 ($126) and Rs 15,000. Realme's Madhav Sheth already gave this clue, albeit remaining silent about the specifications of the phone. In India, the Realme 9i is available for a maximum price of Rs 15,999 ($202). As the debut event draws nearer, more information about the model and its particular price will become available. The Realme 9i has 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as connectivity options. Dual stereo speakers are also built inside the Realme 9i. A 5,000mAh battery within the device supports 33W Dart Charge quick charging.