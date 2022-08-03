Moto G32 India Launch Date Confirmed

The 6.5-inch screen of the Moto G32 is anticipated to have HD+ resolution. The phone will have entry-level specs because it will be a low-cost model. The smartphone is anticipated to sport an LCD screen with potential support for a refresh rate of 90Hz. It might have a punch-hole display layout.

Moto G32

Another low-cost phone from Motorola is soon to hit the market. The Moto G32's market debut has now been officially announced by the Lenovo-owned business. On August 9, the smartphone will be released into circulation. Motorola has been launching things nonstop. The Moto G32 will be the sixth G-series phone produced by the firm. Previously released Motorola models include the Moto G82 5G, G71 5G, G52, G42, and the G22. The Moto G32 will replace the Moto G22, which debuted a few months ago. The smartphone will compete with budget models from firms like Realme and Infinix.

Moto G32 Features and Specifications

The 6.5-inch screen of the Moto G32 is anticipated to have HD+ resolution. The phone will have entry-level specs because it will be a low-cost model. The smartphone is anticipated to sport an LCD screen with potential support for a refresh rate of 90Hz. It might have a punch-hole display layout. A mid-range processor, the Unisoc T606 chipset, together with up to 4GB of RAM, may power the Moto G32. A 16MP primary sensor and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro sensing are part of the triple camera arrangement on the back of the Moto G32. There might be an 8MP selfie camera sensor on the front.

Using a microSD card, the Moto G32's storage may be increased by up to 1TB. According to rumours, the smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The device might be able to use 18W rapid charging technology. Motorola might only include a 10W charger in the retail box, though. There may be 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C connector among the connectivity choices. The Moto G32's remaining specifications are a secret. Given that the device's characteristics are comparable to those of the Moto E32, there is a possibility that the new Motorola phone is really a renamed version of this.

 

