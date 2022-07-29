Upcoming 5G Smartphones You Should Know About

Motorola will conduct the smartphone launch in china on August 2. The conference will start at 7:30 PM CST, and the Lenovo-owned business will present two phones. On the other side, OnePlus will host the multi-location event on August 3 in the US, India, and China. The company will only reveal one handset, though. Let's examine each of these gadgets now :

Motorola Moto Edge X30 Pro

A more developed model of the Moto Edge X30 is the Motorola Moto Edge X30 Pro. It has been announced that the device will officially launch on August 2 with a new design and improved set of specifications. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will run the gadget. In addition, it will have a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP 2x telephoto camera on its back. It will include a 60MP camera up front. The device is anticipated to ship with an Android 12 operating system, a 6.73-inch 144Hz OLED display, a 4,500mAh battery, and the capability for 125W rapid charging. Later this year, the phone will probably go on sale as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra outside of mainland China.

Motorola Razr 2022

The third-generation foldable smartphone from the Lenovo-owned company is the Motorola Razr 2022. On August 2 in China, it will be introduced alongside the Moto Edge X30 Pro. A larger 3-inch cover display, as well as a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz foldable primary display, will be included with the new Razr. It will have a 32MP front-facing camera in addition to a 50MP (wide) + 13MP (ultra-wide) dual camera system on the back. The device will run Android 12 and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. A battery with a 3,500mAh capacity will power it. Outside of China's Mainland, the Motorola Razr 2022 is also anticipated to go on sale in order to take on the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

OnePlus 10T 5G

On August 3, the OnePlus 10T (also known as the OnePlus Ace Pro) will be released. The performance of this smartphone is its primary selling point. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC and up to 16GB of RAM will power it. It will resemble the OnePlus 10 Pro almost exactly and have a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. A 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP selfie camera will be included with the phone. A 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging capabilities will power OxygenOS 12.1, which is based on Android 12.