Vivo V25 Spotted With Dimensity 900 SoC

The Vivo V25 will be fitted with a chipset with the model number MT6877V, according to the benchmark results. It is the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, to put it another way.

Vivo V25

The new Vivo V25 series, which is likely to be released in India, has been the subject of our recent reports. And now, before it has been formally announced, the V25 has been seen on GeekBench.

Virat Kohli, an Indian cricketer, had teased the lineup's basic design on Twitter. The smartphone has recently appeared on the well-known benchmarking website GeekBench. In addition to revealing the device's model number V2202, this also suggests that it will soon be released.

Vivo V25 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Mali G68 GPU will be matched with this chipset. The listing also indicated that at least one model of the V25 will be available with 8GB of RAM. The phone will launch with at least 128GB of internal storage. The device will also come pre-installed with the Android 12 OS, according to GeekBench. According to the benchmark findings, the phone achieved 700 points in the single-core test and 1997 points in the multi-core test.

Recalling the V25 Pro's features, the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. On the back, it will include a triple camera arrangement. A 3D curved AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support would be included in the gadget.

Vivo V25 Availability (expected)

Virat Kohli, the company's brand ambassador, has already previewed the V25 Pro's appearance before its official debut. In August 2022, Vivo is anticipated to introduce the V25 series in India. It is unknown when the following V-series will officially debut. According to a source, Vivo's new V-series smartphones will be unveiled on August 17 or August 18. The V25 has been seen on the Geekbench website while we wait for the precise launch date.

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

