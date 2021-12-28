Moto Edge X30 Might Launch in India Around February

Moto Edge X30, which has already launched for the China market, is gearing up for India launch in late January or February 2022. A noteworthy thing about this smartphone was that it was the first to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1, the new flagship chipset of Qualcomm. According to a 91Mobiles report, the device might also launch in India in late January or February 2022. Other smartphone companies such as Realme and Xiaomi are also expected to launch new flagship devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1. This will heat up the market for smartphones with the flagship chipset from Qualcomm. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the smartphone, which has launched for the China market already.

Moto Edge X30 Specifications and Price

Moto Edge X30 has already been revealed for the China market with a 6.7-inch OLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate, 576Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ certification, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device weighs 194 grams which is not bad for a flagship smartphone of its size.

As mentioned above, the Edge X30 comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone runs on MyUI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box.

There’s a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 68W fast-changing. There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 50MP lens paired with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP third-sensor. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone comes with a 60MP sensor at the front.

The Moto Edge X30 has been priced at RMB 3199 for its base variant in China with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which comes to Rs 38,000 approximately. There are two more variants that go up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, priced around Rs 42,700. The same price range can be expected for the Indian market.