iPhone 13 Along with Other Smartphones Will be Available at Best Deals on Amazon Soon

The Great Freedom Festival sale is being held by Amazon in India in advance of the country's Independence Day celebrations on August 15. The sale event will start on August 6 and end on August 10. Days have passed since Amazon held its Prime Day bargains for Prime members before the most recent sale. Discounts will be available during the Great Freedom Festival on a variety of goods, including electronics, kitchenware, and cosmetics. Smartphones will be discounted by up to 40% on Amazon's special website, in addition to deals like free EMI, exchange incentives, and free screen replacement. Additionally, holders of SBI credit cards can receive discounts of up to Rs 2,000 on a number of phones.

During Amazon sale event, the cost of phones and other goods is constantly changing. Alternately, you can use Chrome extensions like Price Tracker to make a wishlist and monitor pricing. All smartphones have been listed on Amazon to receive a special offer during the Great Freedom Festival sale. More information is anticipated shortly, albeit the decreased pricing has not yet been disclosed. Premium devices, including the iPhone 13, iQoo 9, and Galaxy A73 5G, will see price reductions, according to a dedicated website. Customers can also look at phones priced under Rs 20,000, including the Redmi Note 11 and iQoo Z6.

Discounts on premium smartphones are available on Amazon

The iPhone 13 is currently available at a retail price of Rs 70,900 and will be released at the Great Freedom Festival.

-iQoo 9: Price is unknown; it is now being sold for Rs 42,990.

-iQoo 9 Pro: Price is unknown, although it is now available for sale for Rs 64,990.

-Samsung Galaxy A73: 41,999 rupees instead of 48,990 rupees.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival smartphones under Rs 30,000

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: Rs 25,499, instead of Rs 32,990.

Galaxy M53 5G from Samsung Price not yet disclosed; currently being sold for Rs 28,499.

-Oppo F21 Pro costs Rs 21,749 as opposed to Rs 27,990.

-iQoo Neo 6 5G costs Rs 25,999 rather than Rs 29,999.