Redmi Note 11 SE Might be a Smartphone You Have Already Seen

In India, Xiaomi has released five Redmi Note 11 smartphones. The Note 11, Note 11S, Note 11T 5G, Note 11 Pro, and top-tier Note 11 Pro+ 5G are all part of the current lineup. It appears that Xiaomi is still working on the Note 11 series in India. According to reports, the manufacturer of smartphones will introduce a new entry-level Note 11 model. This forthcoming Note series smartphone will reportedly be known as the Redmi Note 11 SE. Kacper Skrzypek, a tipster, discovered a reference to the Note 11 SE in the MIUI code. The insider also disclosed that the Note 11 SE India model will differ from the one sold in China.

Redmi Note 11 SE Launch In India: Details

Later this year, Xiaomi is anticipated to release the Redmi Note 11 SE in India, which will be the company's sixth smartphone in the Note 11 series. The MIUI code revealed the name of the smartphone. The phone is a rebadged Note 10S, which was introduced last year in India, according to the leaked information. The Poco M5s, which has obtained numerous certifications ahead of its launch, will be the same handset that goes on sale in a few markets. Although it might look different, the Note 11 SE might have the same specifications as the Note 10S. With a hole-punch cutout in the top centre, the 6.43-inch AMOLED display will be featured. It will have a typical 60Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

On the rear of the phone, there will be a quad camera configuration. A 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and two 2MP sensors for depth perception and macro photography will all be included. There will be a MediaTek Helio G95 processor inside. A 5000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging capabilities will be included in the gadget. It will probably come pre-installed with MIUI 13 based on Android 12. No information on the debut of the Note 11 SE has been confirmed by Xiaomi. Therefore, it is suggested to treat the leaked specifications with caution.