Redmi K50i to Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website list indicates the launch of the Redmi K50i very soon in India. The smartphone is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro which was launched in China in May. However, there is no official information provided by the company regarding the launch of the device.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has recently shared an image of the smartphone with model number 22041216I believing it to be the Redmi K50i, the reported Indian version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro. In China, the Redmi Note 11T Pro features a 6.6-inch display, comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, a triple camera setup at the rear and a 5080mAh battery unit that supports 67W fast charging.

“The Indian variant of the Poco X4 GT has now completed the BIS approval process,” Sharma said. The tipster further said that the Poco X4 GT is the global version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro.

While listing the smartphones on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, the following codenames were given to the phones – ‘Xagapro’ for Redmi Note 11T Pro+ while the Redmi Note 11T Pro has been codenamed as ‘xaga.’ Similarly, Poco X4 GT Pro and Poco X4 GT are said to have the same codenames. It was highlighted that the Redmi K50i Pro will have the codename ‘xagainpro’, while the Redmi K50i will be codenamed xagain.

More about the phone specifications and features

The Redmi Note 11T Pro comes with a 6.6-inch display with 2,460 X 1,080 pixels resolution and 144Hz seven-level refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 11T Pro is backed by a 5,080mAh battery unit which supports 67W of fast charging. The device comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor. It also has a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for thermal management.