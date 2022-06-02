India Working Towards Indigenous 5G Open-RAN Development, C-DoT Leading the Way

Developing indigenous networking solutions has been a key focus for the Modi government. Now, India has taken yet another big step in developing an indigenous 5G ecosystem in the country. The C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) has announced a strategic partnership with VVDN Technologies Private Limited and WiSig Networks Private Limited for developing 5G Open-RAN (O-RAN) and other products together.

Collaboration Between C-DoT, VVDN Technologies and WiSig to Benefit India

Each of these companies and organisations has technical strength and expertise in multiple areas when it comes to developing networking products. This partnership will leverage Indian R&D in evolving a mutually productive alliance leading to indigenous development, design, manufacturing and deployment of cost-effective 5G solutions and products.

In a statement, C-DoT said that this engagement will create new avenues for wider adoption and monetisation of home-grown 5G products and solutions.

BSNL Will Benefit From the Partnership as Well

It is worth noting that C-DoT is the R&D arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The body has been working with BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) with respect to developing and testing the 4G network.

C-DoT Executive Director, Rajkumar Upadhyay had earlier said that they have also been working on 5G for a long-time silently and will help BSNL in rolling out 5G NSA (non-standalone) in 2023. The indigenous development and deployment of solutions will benefit India in the long run as it helps in boosting the economy, levels up the R&D ecosystem in the country, and places India amongst the likes of other nations which have large and notable telecom vendors.

Further, indigenous networking solutions also help India in becoming self-sufficient, which is the ultimate goal of the Modi government. BSNL will be the first telecom operator which will roll out homegrown 4G networks at a wide scale in the country. The state-run telco is expected to do a small scale 4G launch in August 2022.