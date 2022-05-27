DoT Tested 28 5G Cells in Ahmedabad and Got 1.5 Gbps Download Speed

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) tested 28 5G cells in the Prahladnagar area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. A peak download speed of 1.5 Gbps was recorded. The tests were carried out in 13 different locations in Prahladnagar and the 5G cells used were from an unnamed mobile service provider (most likely Vodafone Idea, as the telco is already testing 5G in the city).

According to a TOI report, the DoT officials said that the cells deployed were single compact size boxes with zero footprint that could be installed even on 10m or 15m poles for providing localised 5G coverage.

It is worth noting that the DoT team from Gujarat had earlier said that they had recorded a peak download speed of 4 Gbps in February for a 5G test site at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, installed by another private mobile service provider.

When Is 5G Spectrum Auction?

The 5G spectrum auctions are most likely going to be scheduled for mid-July or July end. TRAI has valued the spectrum for the auctions at around Rs 7.5 lakh crore. While the value of the reserve price was discounted, the industry doesn’t feel satisfied with the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) recommendations.

It is unlikely that all the operators will be participating in the spectrum auctions at their full capacity. Vodafone Idea has serious cash flow issues as the telco has not made a single rupee since the merger.

Only Jio and Airtel are expected to go heavy in the auctions. The government will also be reserving some 5G spectrum for the state-run telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited).

Ahead of the spectrum auction, in a major call, the telecom department has sided with the view to enable enterprises to get private 5G networks through the telcos. Earlier, it was speculated that the 5G spectrum would be reserved for private entities as well as for private 5G.