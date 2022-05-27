BSNL Long-Term Plan Boosted With Additional Validity Offer

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is currently offering users a Rs 2399 plan with long-term validity. With this plan, users get a complete year’s worth of validity. But right now, BSNL is offering this plan with even more validity. The company will offer users this plan with an additional validity of 60 days. This is a limited period offer valid until June 29, 2022. BSNL keeps on introducing such additional validity offers for the users. So, what do you get with this plan? Let’s find out.

BSNL Rs 2399 Plan Overall Benefits

BSNL offers its Rs 2399 prepaid plan with a total validity of 365 days. Right now, since it is under offer, users will get additional 60 days of validity which means that the total validity of the plan will become 425 days.

With this plan, BSNL offers users 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There’s a free subscription to BSNL Tunes and Eros Now Entertainment services as well. In each circle where this plan is available, users will get the offer.

This offer was rolled out by BSNL back on April 1, 2022. Thus, anyone who has already recharged with this plan and is unaware of the offer will also be eligible to receive the additional validity. Users don’t need to manually activate or claim the additional validity. Upon purchase of the plan during the offer period, users will get the benefits automatically.

A Rs 2399 plan for 425 days or 14 months with 2GB of daily data is a superb deal for consumers who are after value purchases. However, since BSNL doesn’t have live 4G networks across the nation, it will be hard for the consumers to get the best data experience out of this plan. As you read this, BSNL is working on rolling out 4G in the country as fast as possible. By the end of this year, we may see some development in that regard.