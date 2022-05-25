DoT Exempts Smartphones, Smartwatch and More from Mandatory Testing

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) announced on Tuesday that it is exempting categories including smartphones, smartwatches, smart cameras, servers, and point of sale devices from mandatory testing and certification. This is not a new announcement but just something that the DoT has notified again.

This will largely reduce the compliance burden on the manufacturers of the above-mentioned products. Further, it would lead to a reduction in cost for bringing the devices to the market and also, a timely launch and shipments can be ensured.

Industry Already Plagued With Supply Chain Issues and Higher Costs

The tech industry, in general, has been plagued with supply chain issues due to the pandemic and other developments around the globe. This has increased the cost of doing business for almost every company. On top of that, if the government had made it mandatory for the companies to also make their products undergo compliance tests and receive certification, it would have been an added burden to the overall cost incurred for manufacturing the products.

However, looking at the future and where the industry today is, the DoT’s step is a very progressive one for the smartphone and tech industry overall. Due to supply chain issues, the cost of smartphones has already gone up. The device manufacturers would certainly be happy that the DoT has removed mandatory compliance testing for multiple products, including smartphones, smartwatches, smart cameras, services and point of sale devices.

The DoT on Tuesday released the notification for the same, and it is a big relief for the tech manufacturing industry.

In addition to reduced costs, smartphone manufacturers will be able to release new products into the market in a timely and planned manner. If the compliance tests and certification were mandatory, manufacturers would have had to wait longer than planned periods to launch the new products into the market. But there are still many products which will undergo testing and certification to ensure national security is not disturbed.