Sunil Bharti Mittal Hopes Sanity Returns to Supply Chains: Report

Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Wednesday said that he hopes sanity comes back to the supply chain as fast as possible. According to a PTI report, Mittal said that the world has become much more difficult. What he meant was in terms of doing business, things have become hard. For a long time, the equipment was being provided by China at a low cost globally. But since that isn’t the case anymore, the costs have gone up, and things have become difficult for the existing businesses.

Mittal said that some businesses have carried on but are operating at much higher costs, and thus he expects sanity to come back in the supply chain so that costs can be reasonable again.

Mittal was speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 on ‘advancing digital cooperation’.

People Not Connected to the Internet are at a Huge Disadvantage

Mittal said that people who are not connected to the internet are at a huge disadvantage, and thus it is the responsibility of everyone to bring them back online.

Bharti Group operates telecom businesses in multiple nations, and most of them are developing countries with hundreds of millions of unconnected people.

Mittal said that it is necessary for everyone to be connected so that health services, education services, and other essentials can be accessed by everyone.

India still has a long way to go when it comes to making connectivity accessible for everyone. While many are not connected to the internet or telecom networks, there are millions who are connected to legacy networks because they simply can’t afford to connect with the next-generation networks. This is a problem that India needs to address, and for this, the telecom sector and the government must act together to make technology not only accessible to everyone but also affordable, so it becomes a practical need rather than a luxury for low-income groups in the country.