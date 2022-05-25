BSNL and Jio Offer Similarly Priced 150 Mbps Broadband Plans But Have Different Benefits

Two of the most popular internet service providers (ISPs) in the country – Reliance Jio and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have a variety of broadband plans to offer to their users. Both of these fibre network providers feature a 150 Mbps broadband plan in their portfolio that on the surface looks exactly the same as they are priced identically. However, when it comes to the pack benefits, one has the upper hand over the other. Let’s take a look at the 150 Mbps broadband plans offered by Jio and BSNL to see which ISP offers better benefits.

BSNL – 150 Mbps Plan

The state-owned telco, BSNL via its Bharat Fibre connection as well offers a plan that comes with OTT benefits and provides 150 Mbps speed. SuperStar Premium Plus pack from BSNL offers 150 Mbps of speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999. The plan offers a 2000GB data limit beyond which the speed reduces to 10 Mbps. SuperStar Premium Plus pack from the telco comes with multiple OTT subscriptions which include Disney+ Hotstar, Lions Gate, Sony LIV and more. Moreover, users can also get a discount of 90% up to Rs 500 on their first month of rent.

150 Mbps Plan from Reliance Jio

One of the leading ISPs in India, Jio offers a 150 Mbps broadband plan that comes with access to a few OTT Platforms. Being on the list of most reliable service providers in India, JioFiber offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 150 Mbps with this plan. The plan is listed as a popular plan on the website and offers subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms including yearlong access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and more.