Boat Airdopes 175 TWS Launched in India At Rs 1,699 – Check Specifications

The newly launched Airdopes 175 TWS arrives with a 10mm audio driver setup that ensures a balanced and immersive sound quality for the users. The earbuds have an in-ear design along with a stem as well. For the sound part, the earbuds feature a quad mic setup that helps enable a clear audio calling experience.

The Indian consumer electronics manufacturer Boat has just launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds in India called the Airdopes 175 TWS. The Airdopes 175 have been introduced in the super affordable price segment and comes with pretty good features for the price range. The Airdopes 175 was first listed on the e-commerce platform Amazon and now has been finally put on for sale. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price details of the new Airdopes 175 TWS.

Airdopes 175 TWS Specifications and Price

The newly launched Airdopes 175 TWS arrives with a 10mm audio driver setup that ensures a balanced and immersive sound quality for the users. The earbuds have an in-ear design along with a stem as well. For the sound part, the earbuds feature a quad mic setup that helps enable a clear audio calling experience. The Airdopes 175 come with support for Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Talking about the durability of the product, Airdopes 175 TWS as claimed by the company can last up to 35 hours on a single charge. The earbuds themselves can last up to 8 hours whereas the charging case adds an additional 27 hours of battery life. Moreover, users can get up to 75 minutes of playback with just 5 minutes of quick charging their Airdopes 175. The charging case houses a USB Type C port for charging. The Airdopes 175 from Boat feature the IWP technology that allows for seamless pairing of devices.

As far as the pricing of the new audio product from Boat is considered, the Airdopes 175 have been priced at Rs 1,699 in the Indian market and is scheduled to go on sale from May 27. The device has been made available in multiple colour options which include the Red, Blue, White, and Black variant.

