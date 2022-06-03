Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Benefit for Short-Term

Jio had recently introduced new prepaid plans featuring Disney+ Hotstar benefits with three months of validity. These plans cost Rs 151, Rs 333, Rs 583 and Rs 783. All of these plans were introduced during the time of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 to attract users for the short term. But these plans can also be a good option for people who want to get the experience of the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan for three months.

Reliance Jio Rs 151 Prepaid Plan

Jio’s Rs 151 plan is a data-only plan. Users get 8GB of data at high speed. It needs a base active plan to work. Users also get three months (90 days) of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription worth Rs 149.

Note that post-consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data of 8GB, the speed will reduce to 64 Kbps. Now let’s see what Jio Rs 333 plan has to offer against this plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 333 Prepaid Plan

Jio is also offering a Rs 333 plan with 1.5GB/day of high-speed data with a validity period of 28 days. With this plan, users get a total of 42GB of data, along with voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

This is not all that the users get with this plan. Jio also offers additional benefits, including a three-month Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription worth Rs 149, JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud. Also, note that post daily quota usage, data speed will reduce to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio Rs 583 prepaid plan

Jio’s Rs 583 prepaid plan provides 1.5GB/day of data for a period of 56 days. This is also almost 84GB in total. With this plan, users can enjoy unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. This plan also offers the users three months (90 days) Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription worth Rs 149. But, after post daily quota usage of 1.5GB/day, the speed will reduce to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio Rs 783 prepaid plan

This plan also offers the same benefits as the other three plans. With this plan as well, users get a three-month Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription. Apart from this, the users also enjoy other benefits such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Jio’s Rs 783 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB/day of high-speed data with a validity of 84 days. Users also enjoy unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS/day. Also, post-consumption of FUP (fair usage policy), the data speed will reduce to 64 Kbps.