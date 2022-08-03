Xiaomi 12T Might Come Powered by Dimensity 8100 SoC

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

The standard Xiaomi 12T might include a 6.7-inch OLED screen with HDR10+ compatibility and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This Xiaomi smartphone might have a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC inside. The triple rear camera system on the Xiaomi 12T is emphasised by a 108MP primary sensor. On the back, there are two additional sensors: a 2MP macro sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Highlights

  • The Xiaomi 12T might have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
  • It's rumoured to be powered by Android 12.2 with the MIUI 13 overlay on top.
  • It's rumoured that the Xiaomi 12T's codename is

Follow Us

Xiaomi 12T 5G

In the upcoming months, Xiaomi is anticipated to introduce the Xiaomi 12T series. The Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro are rumoured to be part of the lineup and could be released in India. Several Asian and European regions are reportedly already testing these handsets. A reputable tipster has also given the specifications for the Xiaomi 12T basic model. This device might be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. A 5,000mAh battery with 67W rapid charging capabilities is reportedly included.

Xiaomi 12T Specifications

The standard Xiaomi 12T might include a 6.7-inch OLED screen with HDR10+ compatibility and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This Xiaomi smartphone might have a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC inside. The triple rear camera system on the Xiaomi 12T is emphasised by a 108MP primary sensor. On the back, there are two additional sensors: a 2MP macro sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Additionally, a 20MP selfie camera might be included. The smartphone can come with 128GB and 256GB of storage space in addition to 8GB and 12GB of RAM. According to reports, it uses MIUI 13 as its skin on top of Android 12. The Xiaomi 12T might include a 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast charging capabilities. The phone probably has stereo speakers and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The standard Xiaomi 12T is known as "Plato," and it has similar specifications. Additionally, it implies that internal testing for both this smartphone and the Xiaomi 12T Pro may have already started in a number of Asian and European countries. According to reports, the Xiaomi 12T has also been found on the US FCC database. According to this allegedly accurate description, connectivity choices include Wi-Fi 802.11ax, 5G (7 bands), Bluetooth, GPS, and IR blaster.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments