Xiaomi 12T Might Come Powered by Dimensity 8100 SoC

In the upcoming months, Xiaomi is anticipated to introduce the Xiaomi 12T series. The Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro are rumoured to be part of the lineup and could be released in India. Several Asian and European regions are reportedly already testing these handsets. A reputable tipster has also given the specifications for the Xiaomi 12T basic model. This device might be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. A 5,000mAh battery with 67W rapid charging capabilities is reportedly included.

Xiaomi 12T Specifications

The standard Xiaomi 12T might include a 6.7-inch OLED screen with HDR10+ compatibility and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This Xiaomi smartphone might have a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC inside. The triple rear camera system on the Xiaomi 12T is emphasised by a 108MP primary sensor. On the back, there are two additional sensors: a 2MP macro sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Additionally, a 20MP selfie camera might be included. The smartphone can come with 128GB and 256GB of storage space in addition to 8GB and 12GB of RAM. According to reports, it uses MIUI 13 as its skin on top of Android 12. The Xiaomi 12T might include a 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast charging capabilities. The phone probably has stereo speakers and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The standard Xiaomi 12T is known as "Plato," and it has similar specifications. Additionally, it implies that internal testing for both this smartphone and the Xiaomi 12T Pro may have already started in a number of Asian and European countries. According to reports, the Xiaomi 12T has also been found on the US FCC database. According to this allegedly accurate description, connectivity choices include Wi-Fi 802.11ax, 5G (7 bands), Bluetooth, GPS, and IR blaster.