Airtel, Reliance Industries Stocks in the Green on Wednesday, What About Vi

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea, another listed telecom company in the Indian market, is trading 2.66% in the red at Rs 9.15. This could be due to a sell-off ahead of the earnings release. Vi had notified the exchanges about the earnings call scheduled for August 4, 2022. Vi is expected to release financial reports for Q1 FY23 later today. 

Highlights

  • Airtel's stock is in the green on Wednesday.
  • Jio's parent company RIL is also having a good day on the stock exhcanges.
  • Vi's stock is trading in the red ahead of the results.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) are trading in the green on Wednesday. Airtel had a relatively weak Tuesday in the market, and its stock had closed in the negative. At the time of writing, Airtel is trading at Rs 693.95, which is 1.04% in the green. Jio's parent company, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is also trading in the green at Rs 2605.55, which is 0.81% in the positive (Note that these figures are for at the time of writing this).

Vodafone Idea, another listed telecom company in the Indian market, is trading 2.66% in the red at Rs 9.15. This could be due to a sell-off ahead of the earnings release. Vi had notified the exchanges about the earnings call scheduled for August 4, 2022. Vi is expected to release financial reports for Q1 FY23 later today.

Vodafone Idea's stock falling can be over the worries about the losses that the company is likely to report. Many traders might have also sold to book profits on the back of a strong Tuesday. Vi's ARPU is currently the lowest in the telecom industry, and it is a sign of worry for the investors. But the industry together has been implementing tariff hikes over various services to boost their revenues. Another tariff hike is expected later in the year.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments