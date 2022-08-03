Nothing Phone 1 Lite Could be More Affordable, But Without Glyph Interface

The firm Nothing's first smartphone with a distinctive design, the Nothing Phone (1), was unveiled last month. According to the bracketed numbering system, the Nothing Phone (2) should be the next in line. However, a recent report implies otherwise. A Nothing Phone (1)'s Lite model may arrive in India in October of this year. Naturally, no company would release just one phone, and other devices from the company are anticipated, but not at this time. When the media contacted Nothing, the company rejected any intentions to release a Lite version of Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1) Lite

As per a 91Mobiles report, the Lite device has the same setup and body language as the Phone (1), with the exception of the Lite model's lack of wireless charging and Glyph interface. The unusual LEDs at the rear of the Nothing Phone (1) are what make it stand out, so removing them might not seem like a worthwhile trade to potential purchasers. However, doing so would reduce the price, justifying the "Lite" label. In addition to having a slightly larger battery—5,000mAh as opposed to 4,500mAh—this souped-down version of Nothing Phone (1) may apparently allow fast charging at a rate of 33W; customers will receive a 42W charger.

The Nothing Phone Lite will be available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage choices for Rs 24,999, in contrast to the Phone (1). For comparison, the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage base model of Phone (1) costs Rs 32,999. The device would include a Snapdragon 778G+ chip, a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, dual 50MP rear cameras, and a 16MP selfie camera in addition to RAM, a battery, and a startling 42W charger.

Nothing Phone 1 didn't receive a very good response due to the fact that there are many issues with the device. It feels like the company pushed too hard to release the device even when it was not ready to go.