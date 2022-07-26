Nothing Phone 1 Deliveries are Delayed Because of This

In India, Nothing Phone (1) is now official and common. The price of the smartphone ranges from Rs 32,999 to Rs 38,999, depending on the variant you are purchasing. Although the smartphone has already attracted a lot of interest, the corporation is having trouble getting the phone to clients who pre-booked the device.

Further Information Regarding the Delayed Delivery

Prior to its official release, pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (1) were accepted. Customers who pre-booked the phone would receive it first, according to the company's promise. Sadly, that didn't take place. Manu Sharma, the CEO of Nothing India, actually addressed the problem and offered a speedy resolution.

“We sincerely apologize for this delay. The delay is due to the ramp-up of production as it's not just a simple back panel design, but it consists of many parts. We're making effort to deliver most orders by this weekend & White before 3 Aug,” Sharma mentioned in a recent tweet.

The white 12GB+256GB variant will be made exclusively available to pre-order customers on July 27 at Noon, according to the company's additional announcement. “You simply need to log on @Flipkart to buy your choice of Phone (1) and, of course, with all the benefits of pre-orders,” added Sharma.

“The pre-order customers who have bought the Phone (1) and who are still not able to buy Nothing charger at INR 1499 special price; we are fixing the tech glitch today, and it will be available by end of the day today for you to purchase,” the head of Nothing India clarified.

There is only one place to buy the Nothing Phone (1): Flipkart. The following sale is scheduled for July 30. It will be an even better deal because the business and the e-commerce platform have teamed up with HDFC Bank to provide a Rs 2,000 immediate discount.

In India, there are three variations of the Nothing Phone (1). The entry-level model costs Rs 32,999 and has 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The cost of the two more variants is Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs 38,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The charge and other accessories are also available separately from the firm.