The entry-level Itel A23S smartphone was introduced in India on Tuesday. It supports HD video calling and dual high-speed 4G VoLTE connectivity. The smartphone may be used in English as well as 14 other Indian languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Kashmiri, Urdu, Nepali, Marathi, and Oriya. It has a quad-core Unisoc SC9832E processor inside, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Along with these features, the smartphone has WhatsApp call recording, peek mode, call alert, and status saving capabilities. Let's look at the smartphone's features, price, and availability in India.

Itel A23S specifications and features

The 5-inch display on this smartphone has a resolution of 480x854 pixels. To house the front camera and navigation touch keys, it has thick, symmetrical bezels on the top and bottom of the display. The Itel A23S's quad-core Unisoc SC9832E processor is accompanied by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage (expandable up to 32GB via microSD card).

A 2-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a VGA front-facing sensor with LED flash are both included in the smartphone's camera configuration. Bluetooth v4.2 and Wi-Fi are both supported by the Itel A23S. An audio 3.5mm jack is also included.

Furthermore, the Itel A23S has a 3,020mAh battery unit that is supposed to provide up to 24 hours of 4G Talktime. Smart face unlock, WhatsApp call recording, multi-language support, and more features are included with the smartphone. The phone's dimensions are 145.4x73.5x10.5mm.

Itel A23S price and availability in India

Only a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration is available for the Itel A23S, which costs Rs 5,299 in India. It is available in the colours Sky Cyan, Sky Black, and Ocean Blue. Soon, this Itel smartphone will be offered online and in physical stores.