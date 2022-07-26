Realme Pad X With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India

Realme finally unveiled the Realme Pad X in India after days of teasing. After the Realme Pad and Realme Pad Mini, it is the company's third tablet sold in the nation. The company's most innovative tablet to date is the Realme Pad X. In China; it was first made available in late May. Not only does the device has a superior chipset, but an optional 5G connection is also available. Let's look at its specifications, cost, and availability in India.

Realme Pad X specifications

An 11-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and 16.7 million colours serves as the centrepiece of the Realme Pad X. The panel's screen-to-body ratio is 84.6 percent, and its maximum brightness is 450 nits. It has a hardware-level blue light filter that is TÜV Rheinland approved and supports DC dimming.

Stylus input is also supported on the tablet's display. The official "Realme Pencil" stylus accessory features a 240Hz sampling rate, 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and magnetic on-device charging. Additionally, a 1.3mm key travel official "Realme Smart Keyboard" accessory is available.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC powers the Realme Pad X. Realme UI 3.0 for Pad is launched when booting Android 12. It has features like split-view, PC Connect, Limelight (an imitation of Apple Center Stage), and more.

A 13MP back camera, an 8MP front camera, quad speakers that support Dolby Atmos, a MicroSD card slot, and a USB Type-C connector are other features. In addition, the tablet has an 8,340mAh battery unit with 33W rapid charging capability.

Realme Pad X price and availability in India

The Realme Pad X base 4GB + 64GB storage model with Wi-Fi connectivity costs Rs 19,999 in India, while a 5G enabled device costs Rs 25,999. The 6GB + 128GB version with 5G connection is priced at Rs 27,999. The tablet will be sold on Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retail outlets in the colours Glacier Blue and Glowing Grey. During the initial sale, which takes place on August 1, Realme is providing a discount of Rs 2,000 on all three storage versions for SBI and HDFC Bank card transactions.

The Realme Smart Keyboard will cost Rs 4,999, while the Realme Pencil is priced at Rs 5,499. When both attachments would be available for purchase in India is still a mystery to the corporation.