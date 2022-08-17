Top Crime Thrillers on Amazon Prime Video Today

If you want to watch some of the best crime thrillers present on Amazon Prime Video, check out the list below. You need an Amazon Prime subscription to be able to watch the titles below.

Crime movies and TV shows are always a treat to the eyes of many people. It gives you the urge to finish it in one watch without stopping. Many such crime movies are available on Amazon Prime Video, which would give you all the adrenaline rush you have ever expected from a movie. These movies will give you a thrilling ride to Crime Land with all the action and drama you would like to see. Let's dive into the details of these movies.

1. Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012)

Gangs Of Wasseypur
Gangs of Wasseypur is one movie that has been loved by all crime movie lovers ever since it was released. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this movie is full of thrill, action, fun, and entertainment. Like all the other Anurag Kashyap movies, this one has also made its way to changing the history and trajectory of the entertainment industry. This movie starring Manoj Bajpayee, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, along with the other great actors, is loaded with legendary dialogues and top-notch cinematography.

2.TE3N (2016)

TE3N
Casting three of the finest actors in the Bollywood Industry, TE3N is a story of John Biswas (Amitabh Bachchan), who is out on a hunt to find the people who killed his granddaughter. This classic whodunit has been carried out brilliantly and is full of thrill and suspense. If you're looking for a great thrilling movie this weekend, TE3N is the one for you.

3. The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Lincoln Lawyer
The Lincoln Lawyer tells us the story of a lawyer who eventually lands a high-profile case of a wealthy realtor's son, who is a suspect of raping a prostitute. The movie starts off looking slow and boring but soon speeds up to the suspense as it progresses. People's apple of eyes, Mathew McConaughey, this movie is something you should really watch.

4. Logan Lucky (2017)

Logan Lucky
If you are looking for a fun sort of movie with some crime and thrill in it, this can be the one for you. The movie is directed by Steven Soderbergh, best known for his heist movies, starring Adam Driver and Channing Tatum.

5. Wazir (2016)

Wazir
Wazir is a total power pack of all the thrill and suspense along with the brilliant star cast. It is a story of a man Daanish Ali (Farhan Akhtar), who is out to avenge his daughter's death. Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar, carrying out their amazing chemistry on screen, adds up the charm to this movie.

