Vivo V25 Pro Launched in India with Colour Changing Back Panel

In India, the Vivo V25 Pro has been officially unveiled, and it has a starting price of Rs 35,999. The Vivo V23 Pro smartphone, released in January of this year, is replaced by the new 5G phone. It is designed for folks looking for an excellent all-around phone and is primarily geared toward those who enjoy taking lots of pictures.

Vivo V25 Specifications and Features

The new Vivo V-series phone boasts a 3D curved screen and a colour-changing back panel for a more luxurious experience. The 6.56-inch screen on the mid-range handset offers refresh rate support at 120Hz. The panel has HDR 10+ certification and works at Full HD+ resolution. This one has a punch-hole display with a central location, like Samsung Galaxy phones.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC within the gadget powers it. Additionally, the firm offers the ability to increase RAM (up to 8GB) utilising the phone's internal storage. For greater heat dissipation, it has a VC liquid cooling system. An embedded fingerprint sensor is present. It includes a 4,830mAh battery and 66W rapid charging support from the manufacturer. There is a triple back camera arrangement for photography. A 64MP primary camera with OIS and EIS capability is part of this. A 2MP macro sensor and an 8MP wide-angle sensor are attached to it. There is a 32MP selfie camera on the front. The camera app includes photographic tools, including Night Portrait, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Live Photo, and others.

Vivo V25 Price and Availability

Priced at Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, the new Vivo V25 Pro is available now. The 12GB RAM + 1256GB storage option is also available for Rs 39,999. On August 25, the deal will be conducted on Flipkart. The smartphone will be offered in Pure Black and Sailing Blue colour schemes. Regarding promotional offers, people who pre-book the handset will be able to use HDFC Bank credit and debit cards to purchase the Vivo V25 Pro at a reduced price of Rs 3,500. In essence, this means that the device would be available for purchase at Rs 32,499 on a practical basis. An additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000 will also be offered.