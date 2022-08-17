Top Gun Maverick is Headed for Online Streaming Debut this Month, Check Details

Tom Cruise starrer, Hollywood's big-time blockbuster this year, Top Gun: Maverick, has made a huge space for itself in cinemas all over the world. The film has made over a billion dollars worldwide and registered itself in the list of Biggest Hollywood Blockbusters in 2022.

After the cinemas, Top Gun: Maverick is now ready to make its debut on the OTT platform. Although, it is being said that it will not be available on the mainstream OTT Platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The film is all set to stream on the BookMyShow Stream on August 24. It will be streamed in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu languages on BookMyShow Stream. To watch this movie, users can either buy the movie or rent it after the premiere date of the film on BookMyShow Stream. There has been not a single word uttered on the fare of this film; it is supposed to come to the light as the movie premieres on the OTT.

Top Gun: Maverick was released on May 27, 2022, on the Memorial Day Weekend and smashed the box office on the very first day. It is directed by Computer Graphics and Computer Generated Imagery maestro Joseph Kosinski. The movie has received 8.6 IMDb ratings and is ruling the trending list. The movie has managed to rank at top of all the movies, and even this weekend, it somehow managed to secure second place on the list. The film has received a lot of love from the audience on its release, and it is now time to see if the film gets the same love and support on the OTT Platform as well.