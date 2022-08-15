Netflix Top 5 Movies in India for First Week of August

Morbius is a film that is based on a drastic experiment to cure a disease of plague, that bears some unforeseen consequences. The film has been a big hit at the box office and has received 5.2 IMDb ratings.

Netflix Top 5 Movies
Lately, many movies have been released on Netflix. Running on Netflix India's Top list, these movies are something that would kick up your weekend a little bit if you're looking forward to a 'Netflix and chill' weekend. What are these movies? Let's find out. Note that the movies mentioned here were running on top in the first week of August, which is August 1 to August 7, 2022.

1- Darlings

Released on August 5, 2022, Starring Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma in the lead role, Darlings is a total package of drama and mystery that you would love to see. The film is all fun and games until a few things come to light. It is a black comedy-drama film, and the trailer of it would just leave you in somewhat of a dilemma.

2- Morbius

Directed by Daniel Espionsa, Morbius is a film that is based on a drastic experiment to cure a disease of plague that bears some unforeseen consequences. The film has been a big hit at the box office and has received 5.2 IMDb ratings. This film is a total mashup of action and fantasy and is truly a staggering thing that you could watch on a weekend.

3- Pakka Commercial

Gopichand and Rashi Khanna starrer Pakka Commercial is a story of a lawyer and his scandalous client. The film has received 4.3 IMDb ratings and has become a hit at the box office. The actors and the film have received a lot of love from the audience, while many people are giving the movie mixed reactions.

4- The Gray Man

Released on July 22, 2022, The Gray Man is an action thriller film based on CIA's top Assets, who is known to nobody and who is on a run when a global hunt by assassins is set loose on him by his ex-colleague. The movie has received 6.5 IMDb ratings and is really a package of action sequences that you can enjoy on a weekend.

5- Wedding Season

Directed by Tom Dey, Suraj Sharma, and Pallavi Sharda starter, this movie has received 6.3 IMDb ratings. This movie is a total package of all the heartbreaks, crackling chemistry along with good-looking leads. This is definitely a movie you should watch if you're looking for something to add fun to your weekend.

