Netflix Top 5 Movies in India for First Week of August



Lately, many movies have been released on Netflix. Running on Netflix India's Top list, these movies are something that would kick up your weekend a little bit if you're looking forward to a 'Netflix and chill' weekend. What are these movies? Let's find out. Note that the movies mentioned here were running on top in the first week of August, which is August 1 to August 7, 2022.

1- Darlings

Released on August 5, 2022, Starring Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma in the lead role, Darlings is a total package of drama and mystery that you would love to see. The film is all fun and games until a few things come to light. It is a black comedy-drama film, and the trailer of it would just leave you in somewhat of a dilemma.

2- Morbius

Directed by Daniel Espionsa, Morbius is a film that is based on a drastic experiment to cure a disease of plague that bears some unforeseen consequences. The film has been a big hit at the box office and has received 5.2 IMDb ratings. This film is a total mashup of action and fantasy and is truly a staggering thing that you could watch on a weekend.

3- Pakka Commercial

Gopichand and Rashi Khanna starrer Pakka Commercial is a story of a lawyer and his scandalous client. The film has received 4.3 IMDb ratings and has become a hit at the box office. The actors and the film have received a lot of love from the audience, while many people are giving the movie mixed reactions.

4- The Gray Man

Released on July 22, 2022, The Gray Man is an action thriller film based on CIA's top Assets, who is known to nobody and who is on a run when a global hunt by assassins is set loose on him by his ex-colleague. The movie has received 6.5 IMDb ratings and is really a package of action sequences that you can enjoy on a weekend.

5- Wedding Season

Directed by Tom Dey, Suraj Sharma, and Pallavi Sharda starter, this movie has received 6.3 IMDb ratings. This movie is a total package of all the heartbreaks, crackling chemistry along with good-looking leads. This is definitely a movie you should watch if you're looking for something to add fun to your weekend.