OTT Releases on Netflix and More Platforms for This Week

One of the most popular reality shows, where the host Sima Taparia tries to match people with their other halves, Indian Matchmaking, is now back with its second season.

OTT Releases on Netflix

Some of the most awaited big releases are going to make their way to OTT this month. Lately, Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma starrer Darlings, released on Netflix, received tons of love from the audience. Many such movies have been released on OTTs this week, and they are something that is worth a watch. So let's just know about these movies before you go grab your snacks.

1-Gargi

This investigative thriller and courtroom drama movie is based on the life of a girl named Gargi (Sai Pallavi), who is on a mission to prove her father's innocence who is accused of raping a five-year-old. This movie has received an 8.5 IMDb rating and is available on SonyLIV.

2-Shabaash Mithu

This movie is based on the life of Right Handed Batsman of the Indian women's cricket team, Mithali Raj. The movie casts Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, along with Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala and others in the supporting roles. This movie is available on Voot Select and has received 6.7 IMDb ratings.

3-Indian Matchmaking 2

One of the most popular reality shows, where the host Sima Taparia tries to match people with their other halves, Indian Matchmaking, is now back with its second season. The show is all about single people finding their soulmates whom they can spend their lives with. This show is loaded with all the love and laughter. It has received 6.2 IMDb ratings and is available on Netflix.

4-Cadaver

This movie starring Amala Paul, Riythvika, Munishkanth, and Harish Uthaman in lead roles, is about a forensic surgeon who is out on a mission to unravel all the knots behind a series of murders happening in a village. This movie is available on Disney+ Hotstar and has received 4.4 IMDb ratings.

