Vodafone Idea Offering Up to 75GB of Extra Data with Two Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is offering up to 75GB of additional data with two prepaid plans right now. This is Vi's effort to attract more users to switch to its prepaid services and go for higher-priced plans, which are now giving great value. What's noteworthy about these two plans is that they already came with Vi Hero Unlimited benefits, and so this extra data is just going to be added value for the customers. Another thing that you must take note of is that both of these plans come with 1.5GB of daily data. The plans that I am talking about are priced quite in the higher-end and offer long-term validity. Let's take a look at the offer that Vodafone Idea has rolled out.

Vodafone Idea's Prepaid Plans Which Will Give You Up to 75GB of Extra Data

The two plans that I am talking about come for Rs 1449 and Rs 2889. They retain all of their old benefits but now also come with extra data that Vi is offering.

a) Vodafone Idea Rs 1449 Prepaid Plan: The Rs 1449 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea is the deal you should go with if you are looking for a great value prepaid plan for 180 days or six months. With this plan, currently, users will get 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling with all the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits (mentioned below). Right now, for a limited time period, Vi will be giving users 50GB of additional data with this plan.

b) Vodafone Idea Rs 2889 Prepaid Plan: The Rs 2889 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea will offer you unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. This plan is exactly identical to what you get with the Rs 1449 plan. The only difference is that with this plan, users get 365 days of validity (1 year) instead of 180 days (6 months) with the Rs 1449 plan. Users also get Vi Hero Unlimited benefits (mentioned below) with this plan. Vi is offering 75GB of additional data at no extra cost with this plan for a limited period. This could be Vi's offer to celebrate Independence Day 2022 with its customers in India.

What is Vi Hero Unlimited Offer?

Vi Hero Unlimited offer brings three things to the table - Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night, and Data Delight offer. With the Weekend Data Rollover offer, customers get to use all of their leftover FUP (fair-usage-policy) data from the weekdays (Mon - Fri) during the weekend (Sat-Sun). Then, with the Binge All Night offer, customers get truly unlimited data at high speed between 12 am to 6 am. Lastly, with the Data Delights offer, customers can get up to 2GB of emergency data every month.