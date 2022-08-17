TSSC to Skill Indian Workforce in 5G and Emerging Tech through New CoE in Hyderabad

The world of telecom and connected technology is going into a new advanced era with 5G. To ensure that India can reap the most benefits out of 5G, there is a dire need for a skilled workforce ready to go to work. The Telecom Sector Skill Council is taking care of that. The body will now be skilling the Indian workforce in 5G and emerging technologies through the new Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad, Telangana. TSSC had organised the 'Telecom Manthan 2022' in Hyderabad.

During the event, TSSC also signed an MoU with TASK (Telangana Association for Skill and Knowledge) for executing ESDM scheme 2 for unemployed youth in Telangana. TSSC will be responsible for assessments and certification.

The keynote session was addressed by Shri Jayesh Ranjan (IAS), Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce(I&C), and Information Technology (IT) Department, Telangana Government and Shri Konduru Ajay Reddy, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), who highlighted the current skilling landscape in Hyderabad and Telangana. The event focused on PMKVY 4.0, new ESDM schemes, NEP and National Credit Framework and the new age technologies such as 5G and IoT.

Telecom Sector Skill Council announced that it would launch one Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad focused on building the capacity in emerging technologies like 5G, IoT & Drone in this year, and the number is supposed to grow in the forthcoming years across India. TSSC being an Awarding body for NSQF skills, will also scale up the Training of Trainers and Assessors Centres. TASK is a not-for-profit organization created by the Government of Telangana to bring synergy among institutions of Government, Industry & Academia with the objective of offering quality human resources and services to the industry.

Emphasising the need for a skilled workforce in the regional areas, Arvind Bali, CEO of Telecom Sector Skill Council, said, "Telangana is a state of potential for India. The youth are driven and eager to learn about the new-age technologies. We're focused on providing high-level skills and bridge with the workforce demand for the growth of the 5G ecosystem in India. As more and more manufacturing shops setup in India, they will need a plethora of job roles to set up their supply chain. We aim to aid the ecosystem with a world-class skilled workforce for 5G and allied technologies.”

Hyderabad, as the IT hub of the nation, requires many IT skills to bridge the demand-supply gap. With the subsequent launch of the 5G network this year, TSSC has an aim to train 1+ lakh youth in the next 2~3 years in all the 5G technology-related skillsets.

The Telecom sector is expected to grow at 30-40% CAGR, and many job opportunities are imminent. TSSC is also in conversation with institutes such as IIT Hyderabad to open skill labs. The industry body plans to train the workforce in 5G, IoT, AI, ML, and M2M and also plans to expand telecom manufacturing and service clusters.